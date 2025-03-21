Mao calls for reforms after chaos in Kawempe North

Justice Minister Nobert Mao is calling for reforms following the chaos that erupted after the recent Kawempe by-election, which he described as a drastic reversal of democratic expectations. Mao pointed to what he said were weaknesses in the Electoral Commission, unresolved conflicts fueling violence, and informal security deployments, as major obstacles to a fair and transparent election. As BETTY MUDONDO reports, the minister wants better guidelines in covering of elections in order to protect the fourth estate.