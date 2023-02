Mao admits involvement in Ssegirinya, Sewanyana's release

Democratic Party President Norbert Mao says he does not regret the decision to lead negotiations that led to the release of members of parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Sewanyana. Addressing the DP's weekly media briefing at their Nakulabye headquarters, Mao says it is through talking to each other that Uganda will have a peaceful transition of power.