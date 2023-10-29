Many schools in Alebtong are in a state of disrepair

The district Inspector of schools in Alebtong, Victor Okabo, says that the district has about 75 schools but only 20 of them are in good condition. He has urged the government to step in and improve the conditions of schools in the district. The district inspector of schools appealed as government chief whip Hamson Obua commissioned renovated buildings at Apami primary school, which was previously in a sorry state. According to Obua, the facelift will improve the performance of students at the school where he studied.