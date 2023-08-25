Many gov’t schools grapple with inadequate toilet facilities

Headteachers of government schools in Masindi district are urging the government to provide resources for the construction of toilets in the learning institutions. According to the school officials, the majority of schools are grappling with a shortage of these facilities with the availability of few already in a dilapidated state. They also point out the available toilets are not enough when compared to the learners and staff members of the schools.