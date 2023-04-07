Manafwa residents react to the jailing of their legislator

Manafwa district residents want all officials involved in the diversion of iron sheets meant for Karamoja indicted and brought before the courts of law. The locals are unhappy that out of all the officials involved in the saga, only their Woman MP and Minister, Mary Gorreti Kitutu has been charged and is now on remand at Luzira Prison. They contest the failure of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge other officials, labelling it an unfair witch hunt against their Member of Parliament.