Manafwa leaders call for more road funding

District leaders in Manafwa are calling for more funding to improve the state of roads there. The call came as the district roads committee inspected the progress of the ongoing construction of the first roads and bridges commissioned using the funds allocated by the central government to each district, worth 1 billion shillings. The committee noted that although 28 km of roads had been leveled, there was a balance of over 300 km that were largely impassable or in a poor state.