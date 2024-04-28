Man who invented Covidex recognised as outstanding in Tanzania

Professor Patrick Ogwang, the renowned creator of COVIDEX, a herbal extract recognized for its potential in aiding COVID-19 treatment, received a hero's welcome upon his return from Tanzania, where he was honored as an exceptional African professional. Amidst the celebrations, Ogwang highlighted the challenges stemming from delayed government support for his company, Jena Herbal Limited, based in Soroti. He expressed how this delay has hindered the advancement of his company's innovative work in herbal medicine, not only for COVID-19 but also for addressing other diseases and outbreaks.









COVIDEX, developed from a blend of three indigenous plants, has gained international attention for its promising role in combating COVID-19. While it has already entered markets in the UK, China, Canada, and elsewhere, Ogwang stresses the crucial need for funding to expedite the generation of clinical data required for its global approval as a treatment, rather than solely a supportive measure.

Despite its success and widespread recognition, COVIDEX awaits conclusive clinical data to solidify its status as an approved COVID-19 treatment globally. Ogwanga's plea for support underscores the importance of investing in research and development to validate the efficacy of traditional remedies like COVIDEX on a worldwide scale.