Man remanded for failing to ensure suspect returns to court

A family is worried about its breadwinner who was remanded to Luzira prisons nearly a month ago after someone he stood surety for and who was granted bail refused to return to court. Grace Jemba, the wife of Michael Kalulye Stanley who is on remand told NTV that her husband stood surety for Yasin Jerwa a UPDF soldier who was charged with having protected wildlife species. Buganda Road Court granted him bail after he presented three sureties each bonded at 30 million shillings not cash. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the UPDF has refused to hand over the Jerwa as this is a family matter.