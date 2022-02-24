Man released from prison after spending 22 years on remand

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

Alex Twinomugisha, a 50-year-old man who has spent most of his adult life behind bars, has been released from Luzira prison on Thursday.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo withdrew a 22-year-old murder charge against Twinomugisha that was holding him in prison despite serving his 20-year prison term for the murder of Tooro Prince Happy Kinjanangooma.

Alex Twinomugisha last had a day in court in September 1999. He has been produced before Buganda Road Court where a withdrawal letter dated 23rd February 2020 signed by the DPP has been presented before Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza.

However, the letter brought by Resident State Attorney, Joan Keko states no reason for the discontinuation of the charge which the police claim they have been investigating for more than 2 decades.

Twinomujuni's lawyer, Geoffrey Turyamusiima contends that the said murder charge whose particulars are scanty had barred his client from enjoying his freedom. He had already completed serving a 20-year jail sentence handed to him for the murder of Tooro Prince Happy Kinjanangooma.

To prove this Turyamusiima stated that his co-convicts including former Tooro Kingdom minister John Sanyu Katuramu and Patrick Kwezi were released after serving their prison terms but Twinomugisha remained on remand at Luzira Upper prison.

Advertisement

Twinomugisha's plight was highlighted in December last year when he asked the Highcourt to enforce his rights of a fair and speedy trial or be released having spent a long detention period without trial.



