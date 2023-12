Man kills himself after lover reportedly spurned him

In Kasese district, the police recorded five deaths on Christmas day. In Nyabugando cell in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, Kasese district, residents woke up to the news of a 20-year-old man who had committed suicide over what is said to have been a failed relationship. The family doubts if indeed his death resulted from a misunderstanding with his girlfriend.