Man assaulted by police in Kawempe North speaks out

In one of the viral videos of the violence in Kawempe North constituency last week, a man who was prominently seen being battered by a police officer has spoken out about the ordeal he suffered. The man, identified as Nichols Ssemwanga, says he is still struggling to come to terms with the assault inflicted on him by Wandegeya Division Police Commander Hassan Hiwumbire and hopes to resort to legal means to resolve the matter.