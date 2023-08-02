Man arrested over businesswoman’s murder

Police in Kole District have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing a 60-year-old business woman. The suspect was arrested in Oyam District by a team of police officers led by Andrew Awany. The suspect was found in possession of over Shs17 million, bed sheets and a TV screen among other items. He is suspected to have stolen the items from the woman's house. According to the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson, Jimmy Patrick Okema, the suspect is in custody at Kole Police Station as investigations continue.