Malende says only convicts can be pardoned by Museveni

Kampala District Woman MP Shamim Malende says it is unlawful to suggest that President Museveni should pardon dozens of National Unity Platform who are accused of being in possession of ammunition and attires which are a monopoly of the UPDF. Malende who is on a team of suspects' lawyers says a presidential pardon can happen legally if they have been found guilty and convicted. Recently, a councilor who defected from NUP asked the President to forgive the suspects because they were misled. President Museveni asked for a list of the suspects adding that those who committed minor crimes would be pardoned. Malende was speaking on the sidelines of the Iftar feast for Muslims at NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kav