Makerere lecturers call for more sensitization on PDM

Makerere University professors have urged the government to increase sensitization and training of people about the Parish Development Model especially in Busoga region. This comes after research reports that over one thousand households in the 5 districts of Busoga found out that the people there do not understand the Parish Development model and ended up misusing the money. This, they say has increased poverty in the region. It was also found that accessing money from the banks is still a problem in the region.