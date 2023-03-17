Major issues left out of address to lawmakers in presidential address

Many Members of Parliament left the special sitting of parliament disappointed after President Museveni's address failed to speak to their expectations. They had been hoping he would give attention to matters of corruption given reports of the alleged theft of iron sheets and goats meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja sub-region. Government ministers are among those implicated as having benefited from the materials. The President dedicated his speech mainly to the Parish Development Model, touching briefly on the contentious issue of homosexuality.