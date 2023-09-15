MAJ. GEN. OLUM: Little chance of rescuing abductees from Mpondwe

The UPDF has indicated that there is little hope of recovering any survivors from the June 16th 2023 suspected ADF attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, Kasese. According to Commander of Operation Shujaa, which is fighting the ADF in eastern DR Congo, Maj Gen Dick Olum, the UPDF has overpowered the rebellion, making substantial gains in recent days. The attack on Lhubiriha SS left 41 people dead, with 37 of these being students. There were also an unspecified number of people missing, suspected to have been abducted by the ADF. The revelation came as the army reported the handover of 22 Congolese nationals captured during a recent raid on the ADF. A further Ugandans were also picked up and have since been handed over to Uganda.