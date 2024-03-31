Madhvani Foundation sets up 750 Million fund for University scholarships

The Muljibbhai Madhvani Foundation has provided over 750 million shillings in university scholarships for learners wishing to join some of Uganda’s top universities in the 2024/2025 academic year. The scholarships are aimed at supporting learners from financially challenged backgrounds pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in various disciplines. Learners seeking to take up these scholarships will look to the fields of agriculture, information technology, commerce, engineering, veterinary, and human medicine, among others. According to the Muljibbhai Madhvani Foundation chairperson, Gerald Ssendawula, this initiative underscores the foundation’s commitment to fostering education and empowering deserving individuals to realize their full potential and contribute to the nation’s development.