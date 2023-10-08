Mabira Forest | Illicit logging poses existential threat | Panorama

The Mabira forest reserve, which lies along the Jinja-Kampala highway was established in 1932 and has over 312 species of indigenous trees, which are a habitat for primates and other fauna. However, wide-scale illicit logging poses an existential threat to the forest, which could lead to drastic climate change ramifications. Five years later, Sudhir Byaruhanga alongside cameraman William Kintu returned to the forest to probe illicit logging after investigating in 2018.