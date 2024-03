Lwomwa's suspected killers remanded to Luzira prison

The suspected killers of Daniel Bbosa, the former head of the Ndiga clan known as Lwomwa, have been charged with murder at Mwanga II Court in Mengo. The five suspects include Noah Luggya, who survived a mob that killed his accomplice. They were not allowed to enter a plea and remanded to Luzira Prison until April 1. Bbosa was shot dead on February 25 in Lungujja, Lubaga Division, as he approached his home.