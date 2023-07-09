Luwero police cordon off St. Mark's Cathedral ahead of bishop's abdication service

Luwero Police today cordoned off St. Mark’s Cathedral in Luwero diocese ahead of Bishop Eridard Kironde Nsubuga’s abdication service, following the end of his tenure in that position. During the service, the faithful voiced their discontent with how the archbishop's hand-handled the saga around the election of the 4th bishop of Luwero, who was supposed to have been consecrated next week. However, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu who is on his pastoral visit to West Nile, has called for calm in Luwero Diocese.