Luwero District fails to utilize UGX4.7B for development projects, returns funds to treasury

Luwero district failed to utilize 4.7 billion shillings for Development projects in the 2022/2023 financial year which was returned to the national treasury. According to the Luwero District Chairperson Erasto Kibirango, some of the funds came one day before the end of the financial year and therefore they could not be spent in just one day. Kibirango has blamed the government for the many restrictions it imposes on the funds before they are used.