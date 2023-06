Luwero Bishop election nullified over adultery accusations

The house of bishops in the Anglican Church has resolved to stop the consecration and installation of the Bishop of Luwero, Rev Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula, less than seventeen days to the ceremonies. This follows a controversy raised over reports of infidelity by the bishop elect. Canon Semakula was elected to the position of bishop by the House of Bishops in April and was set to become the fourth holder of the position.