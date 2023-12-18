Luweero struggles to reduce neonatal deaths

The Ministry of Health is targeting to reduce newborn mortality from 27 per 1,000 to 12 per 1,000 live births by 2030. However, this campaign is hampered by a lack of sustainable power sources, including inadequate human resources, essential consumable stockouts, poor referral process, and a lack of basic equipment at Luwero and Nakaseke Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. As Herbert Kamoga reports, these problems have caused the death of 9 neonates at Luwero Hospital in the past 6 months, and a further 10 at Nakaseke Hospital in the past year.