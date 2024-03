Luweero diocese welcomes new Anglican Bishop

The People of Luweero have today welcomed a new Anglican Bishop, in Canon Wilson Kisekka, formerly the archdeacon of Ndeeba in Mukono Diocese. He becomes the fourth bishop of Luwero, succeeding the retired Bishop Eridard Kironde Nsubuga. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has been presiding over the ceremonies.