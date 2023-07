Luuka MP Esther Mbayo tips locals on PDM cash

Former minister for the presidency and Luuka Woman MP Esther Mbayo has urged recipients of parish development model funds in her district, not to divert the money to other activities but rather use it for its intended purpose. The legislator, who hosted the beneficiaries of PDM funds, at her poultry farm says she had embarked on training residents across the district to improve on their house hold incomes.