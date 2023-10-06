Lukwago: Court decision on delegate’s conference was unfortunate

The interim president of the Katonga Road based faction of the Forum for Democratic Change Erias Lukwago has scoffed at Justice Musa Ssekaana’s judgement that cleared FDC party's delegates conference that took place today at Lugogo, Kampala. The FDC conference at Lugogo, Kampala was convened by Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda, the Chief Electoral officer of FDC. Lukwago described it as a ruling made outside the law. Lukwago’s comments fallowed the midnight ruling in which Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled against the 27 petitioners led by FDC party chairman Wasswa Birigwa.