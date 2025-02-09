Lukaya women turn highway into thriving marketplace

A group of entrepreneurs, especially women, in Lukaya town in Kalungu district, are turning the Masaka-Kampala highway into a thriving marketplace, selling food and drinks to travelers in an effort to build a better life for themselves and their families. Most of these vendors are middle-aged. JOCEYLYNNE NAKIBUULE spoke to them about the hope and determination that drives them to risk their lives, running after vehicles in the hope of getting someone to buy their snacks.