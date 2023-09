Lubaga Residents frustrated by numerous potholes, demand action on bad roads

Residents of Nyanama in Rubaga South have decried the poor road network in their area. The road that connects Entebbe Road near Freedom City going through Nyanama up to Kitebi is in a bad state. Apart from potholes, the drainage is in a sorry state too. Area MP Aloysious Mukasa has inspected some of the roads.