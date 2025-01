Low voter turnout as National Registration update begins

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Simon Byabakama, has formally launched the national voter registration update at a function in Kampala. However, in many areas across the country, there is still a low voter turnout. ADIDI RASHUL has been monitoring the situation at Oli C Cell in Arua Central Division Headquarters, where only three people had reported by midday. Arua City has 56 centers conducting the 20-day exercise.