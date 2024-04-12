Low enrolment raises concern among educationalists

The low enrollment of Uganda’s learners into institutions of higher learning continues to raise concern among the country’s educationalists. This follows a survey by the National Council for Higher Education this year, which shows that enrollment had dropped from 5.9% in 2020/2021 to 5.3% in 2021/2022. This revelation came as Prof Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education spoke at a ceremony to mark the launch of the second phase of the Higher Education Access Program, by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Uganda and MasterCard Foundation.