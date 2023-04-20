Lord Mayor Lukwago: UGX 6bn inadequate for road rehabilitation

Kampala Capital City Authority is planning to refill potholes on selected roads in the capital after President Museveni directed the Ministry of Finance to release six billion shillings towards this cause. It remains unclear which roads will be given top priority but the most affected roads could likely be fixed first. As Daniel Kibet reports Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says the six billion shillings will not have much impact because KCCA already owes contractors a lot more money.