Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says leaders must explain how repair funds were spent

Kampala Capital Authority leaders have come out to explain that they spent all the money that was last month given to the agency to repair badly-damaged roads in the city. This follows queries by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on Tuesday, expressing doubt over the expenditure of the money arguing that many roads in the five divisions of the city are still in a sorry state.