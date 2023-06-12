LOP Mpuuga decries service delivery gaps and ward sharing in Mukono General hospital

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has decried the sharing of wards in Mukono General Hospital where children, new mothers, TB patients, and many others are all admitted. Mpuuga, who is also the NUP Deputy President for the Buganda region, says the service delivery gaps in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development are glaring. He also warned the Mukono District LC5 Chairperson, Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, about his reluctance to set up a service commission which has stalled several services in the District. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga and his team of opposition MPs are undertaking a fact-finding survey on service delivery.