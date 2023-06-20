LOP Mathias Mpuuga tours Butambala

The leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has criticized the poor state of service provision at Kabassanda Technical Institute, after students there, voiced their own concerns about the situation. He acknowledged the challenges raised about the state of the learning environment and promised to bring up the issue in parliament. Mpuuga has been touring several regions as part of his oversight role. Mpuuga also heard from local officials about land disputes, coupled with human rights violations by security personnel around lakes and landing sites.