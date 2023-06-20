Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National MTN MoMo agents accuse bosses over commissions
  • 2 National 150 Muslim pilgrims stranded over visas 
  • 3 World Rescuers detect 'underwater noises' in hunt for lost Titanic sub
  • 4 National Optimism as learners in Bidibidi refugee camp embrace ICT
  • 5 National Opposition MPs want govt to withdraw forces from foreign missions 