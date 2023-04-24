LOP expresses misgivings over party term limits

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has expressed misgivings about the recent amendment to the constitution of the National Unity Platform Party that sets a two-term limit for elective positions within the party. Mpuuga, who doubles as the NUP Vice President for the Buganda region, hinted at the possibility of the clause being subjected to amendment in the future. Mpuuga is also concerned that the decision could deprive the party of experienced members.