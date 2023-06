LOP decries state of health and education in Kyotera

As he continues with his oversight tour, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has observed that the health and education situation in Kyotera district is in a sorry state. Mpuuga said Kasensero landing site and neighbouring areas do not have a primary and secondary school, and the health centers lack drugs and equipment. Mpuuga is traversing the country with opposition members of parliament.