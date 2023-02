LOP barred from meeting jailed Makindye West MP Ssewanyana

The leader of the opposition in parliament says they have failed to see jailed Makindye MP Allan Ssewanyana following a visit to Kigo prison. The move comes after prison authorities told them that the MP did not want to be seen. The MP is said to have been unwell for two weeks now. The Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine says it is the inmate's right to decide who sees him.