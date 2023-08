Looking back on the 2022 floods that killed 29 people

A year ago in Mbale City, 29 people were killed and numerous property destroyed following heavy rains that caused river Nabuyonga and river Nashibisho to burst their banks. #NTVTONIGHT traced the whereabouts of some people who were affected by the floods, with some of the survivors relocating to new homes while others are still living along the perilous river banks.