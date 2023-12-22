Looking back on Mathias Mpuuga’s term as LOP

The National Unity Platform has named Joel Ssenyonyi as the new Leader of the Opposition in Parliament succeeding Mathias Mpuuga. Mpuuga ended his two-and-a-half-year tenure with a request to Ugandans to appreciate the work his team has done because they have achieved tremendous success despite the heavy interference by the government. He also highlighted the government’s deliberate refusal to recognize the role of the opposition. He has now taken on the role of parliamentary commissioner. Now with Ssenyonyi filling the role of LOP, will he handle the pressure?