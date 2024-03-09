Looking at opportunities open to A-level graduates |STUDIO INTERVIEW

This week, the Uganda National Examinations Board unveiled the 2023 A-level results, the third and last leg of its assessment across the learning cycle before learners embrace tertiary education. For many the pressure to secure qualification to the university is on. However, for others, the vocational education, even at university is increasingly looking attractive. To help us understand the not so well articulated opportunities available, we have UBTEB Manager for Vocational Education - Jalia Nasaza.