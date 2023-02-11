Looking at how health centres were impacted by Ebola

The actual fight to end Ebola could have been everyone’s duty but in the actual sense, it relied on the strength of the health system in the country and particularly in the affected districts. Mubende district, the epicentre of the infection, has several health facilities up until the level of a government referral hospital, but how did these perform and what explains the public’s choice to use private health facilities? Walter Mwesigye has the detail in today’s episode of the Mubende series.