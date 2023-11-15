Looking at Busoga kingdom marriage traditions

The marriage institution is central to traditional human societies. Typically, marriage negotiations are initiated by the groom’s family and the bride’s paternal aunt. For royal families in Africa, the concept of marrying for love or sexual attraction is discouraged. Traditionalists believe the main reason for contracting a marriage is procreation and providing for the children who come out of the union. Gillian Nantume spoke to two elders from Bugabula County about the marriage traditions that were upheld as the Kyabazinga family identified the Inebantu.