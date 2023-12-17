Locals that use Kamdini-Lira road appreciate the ongoing road works

The users of Kamdini Lira Road say construction works currently taking shape on the road have helped reduce the delays in travel and damage to their vehicles. The road connects the Ugandan Border of Kenya and Uganda to the DRC and South Sudan, which makes the flow of goods between the countries easy so being in good condition can lead to development. Mota Engil is the contractor and the government is spending over 500 billion shillings on the road works.