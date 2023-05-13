Locals in Malaba lament unfinished port project seven years later

In 2008 President Museveni commissioned the construction of the Great Lakes Dry Land Port at the Malaba border, a facility which was expected to cost $ 120 million. However, 15 years later, the construction has not taken off. The dry port was planned to act as a sole warehouse for all Ugandan exports destined for Mariakani in Mombasa, a hospital and modern school to be constructed on the same land. The area leaders argue that the failure of the project to take off is such a lost opportunity for Malaba and Tororo with the land now turned into a dean of criminals.