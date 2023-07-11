Locals gather in Muhanga to remember Aponye

Hundreds of mourners have today flocked St. Luke Catholic Church Muhanga in Rukiga District for a requiem mass ahead of the sendoff of the late businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye, who died in a road accident in Itojo Ntungamo District. These were the scenes where family and friends gathered to honour the man who profoundly impacted their lives. The remains of the late Apollo Nyegamehe will be laid to rest tomorrow Wednesday at his home in Muhanga Rukiga District.