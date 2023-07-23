Local leaders want Nakanyonyi learner's health monitored after suspected poisoning

Leaders in Mukono municipality have called for the re-institution of health committees in schools to monitor the well-being of learners. Following the food poisoning incident at Nakanyonyi Secondary School in Naggalama last week, leaders point out that such incidents can be easily avoided if all matters about learners are closely monitored on a daily. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that all the 156 students who were affected in this incident are recovering and will soon be transported back to school from all the various health centers where they were taken for treatment.