Local leaders look for solutions for regional peace

The M23 rebels and other rebel groups of Burundi origin continue to recruit and have synergies with the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) in Eastern DRC. This revelation came about during the 13th plenary assembly of the Ordinary Session of the Executive committee of member states that formed a Forum of Parliaments of International Conference on the Great Lakes region. The plenary, which met in Juba South Sudan, was graced by the Second Vice President of South Sudan James Wani Igga, who scoffed at various countries and governments that fuel conflicts in the region.