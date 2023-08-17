Local govt chairpersons want decentralisation of procurement

Local government chairpersons in the Rwenzori region have appealed to the minister for local government Raphael Magyezi to consider decentralization of procurement of projects under Local Economic Growth Support (LEGS) to enable effective implementation. Magyezi, with representatives of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund and Islamic Development Bank, commissioned projects in the two districts of Kabarole and Ntoroko. The district chairpersons said that there has been a delay in implementing projects because procurement is done at the national level. The budget for the LEGS project is 43 million dollars from the Lives and Livelihoods Fund and Islamic Development Bank.