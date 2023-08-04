Local government Minister launches probe into cause of Amolatar land clashes

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi says that they are investigating the conduct of one Juliet Katushabe, who is allegedly behind land wrangles in Amolatar District. Magyezi's move comes after chaos erupted in Namasali Town Council in Amolatar district on July 16 and left scores of people injured and property destroyed. Local leaders in Amolatar and Nakasongola districts have accused Juliet Katushabe of being backed by speculators and mafias with the intent of grabbing land measuring uptimes to 100 acres. Magyezi was speaking to journalists at Parliament on Friday.