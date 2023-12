Lira's Festive Fireworks: Peaceful Christmas celebrations with 4 reported deaths

Christmas in Lira town was celebrated in style, featuring fireworks at A to Z Hotel in Lira City. Traditionally, entertainment venues reserve fireworks for New Year's Day, but this year saw an exception. Patrick Okema, the police spokesman in the North Kyoga region, stated that the day was generally peaceful, aside from four reported cases of death.